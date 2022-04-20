Masks mandatory in Delhi again, Rs 500 fine for defying norm

In view of the rise in fresh Covid-19 cases in the national capital over the past few days, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday decided to make wearing masks mandatory in public places in the city and also reinforce the Rs 500 penalty for defying the norm, the sources said.

Schools will remain open, sources said, adding that standard operating procedures would be issued after consultation with experts. The officials of the DDMA have also called for ramping up testing, they said.

These decisions were taken in the meeting of the DDMA today, the sources said. The DDMA held the meeting today to discuss the present situation in wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Nearly three weeks ago, when Delhi witnessed a dip in the daily infections, the DDMA had issued an order doing away with the fine for not wearing masks. However, it had advised people to continue using them in crowded places.

Over the past few days, the new COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Delhi. According to yesterday’s bulletin, Delhi recorded 632 fresh COVID-19 cases. For the third consecutive day, the national capital reported over 500 daily infections. The positivity rate however dropped to 4.42 per cent from 7.72 per cent on Monday.