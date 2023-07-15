Madhya Pradesh: CM gives DA bonanza to government employees

With the crucial state assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh just about four months away, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the state government employees would also get 42 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA), at par with their Central government counterpats, applicable from January 2023 onwards.

The decision will benefit more than 7.5 lakh state government employees in MP.

Advertisement

The CM said that the arrears of DA would be given in three equal installments from January to June. All those employees who are getting the 6th Pay Commission scale, their dearness allowance will also be hiked proportionately.

Mr Chouhan said the BJP state government had also decided in 2014 that the employees who have completed 30 years of service will be given the third time scale pay scale.

He said now it has also been decided that the employees who have completed 35 years of service by July 1, 2023, will also be given the fourth time scale pay scale.

The CM asserted that his government has always been an employee friendly government, which has taken several revolutionary decisions in their interests.