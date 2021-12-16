Kejriwal’s promises a ‘bundle of lies’: Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s pre-poll promises made to the people of the state are a ”bundle of lies”.

Addressing a gathering in Ludhiana, Channi said Kejriwal’s promises are a ”bundle of lies” which varies from state to state.

Citing an example, Channi said in Punjab, Kejriwal is promising an allowance worth Rs 1000 to women every month but in Goa the same allowance promised by him is Rs 5000.

Channi said the Punjab government is making strenuous efforts for the well-being of every strata of society.

The Punjab Chief Minister said the state government is duty-bound to punish every person who has done any sin against the state and its people.

He said those involved in sand mafia, sacrilege, irrigation scam, or post-matric scholarship scheme will face severest of severe action as per the law of the land.

The Punjab Chief Minister said he was fortunate that Congress leadership has bestowed him this service to serve the state. ”I am working to resolve the issues that are faced by every common man of the state,” he said listing pro-people initiatives taken by his government.