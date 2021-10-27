Karnataka braces for third Covid wave; authorities say they’re ready

Karnataka Health Commissioner D. Randeep has clarified that there is no reason to panic about the detection of new Covid variant AY 4.2 in the state.

The technical advisory committee has discussed in detail the spread of the AY 4.2 variant. The number of infected persons is less. The spread of the new virus is more in UK, Russia, and Israel, he said.

But, the rate of spread in Karnataka and Bengaluru is less. During the second wave, the Delta variant was stronger. Now, there is no fear of the spread of the AY 4.1 virus, he explained.

The investigation of the new variant is underway. Further investigation is required. There is no clarity as such on the ground that the new variant could spread faster than the Delta variant. This variant has not been found in any containment zone. There is no clarity on the new variant causing the third wave, he maintained.

Genomic sequencing is being conducted normally. Now, 10 per cent genomic sequencing is conducted, it will be increased as per the advice of experts. In case of spread of AY 4.2 is more, strict action will be implemented.

The department has decided to initiate measures of isolation, testing, containment in case of a spike. The existing rules and guidelines will be followed as there are lesser cases of Covid and the rate of infection are also low, he explained.

In Bengaluru alone, three AY 4.2 cases are detected. The infected are already discharged from the hospitals after treatment. The chain link is not found when primary and secondary contacts were tested, he said.

The intensity of Corona infection is less in the state and there is no need for getting apprehensive. The expert committee has also opined that there should not be any cause of worry regarding the AY 4.2 variant, he said.

But, the task force had warned that, if a new variant emerged out of the Delta variant, then there is a possibility of a third wave. “We are keenly watchful of the situation,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Health Minister K. Sudhakar stated that they are suspecting detection of two cases of the AY 4.2 variant, and samples have been sent to genomic sequencing.

A discussion will be held with ICMR and experts will be consulted in case of detection of the new variant. The matter has already been discussed with the Chairman of the Technical Advisory Committee, he said.

After discussing with senior officers and the technical committee, the matter will be discussed with the Chief Minister and preventive measures will be taken up. A decision will also be taken on monitoring of arrivals from outside the state, he said.

In Russia, those who have taken two doses of the vaccine are not harmed. The infection is found among those who have not taken the vaccine. Including BBMP, across state preventive measures have to be taken, he stated.

“The third wave which is found in foreign countries is going to arrive here also. With preventive measures, we can stop it effectively. The government is ready to face the situation in the case of the third wave. People should cooperate and do not show negligence, which will lead to disasters. Nowadays, people are showing a casual attitude as the Covid rate is low. This is not a good development. Those who got the first dose of vaccine should get the other one also,” he appealed.

