HP Govt to keep track of progress on CM’s announcements via e-Samadhan portal

The Himachal Pradesh government has directed officials to upload reports of under process cases of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s announcements continuously on the e-Samadhan portal so that their latest status can be observed.

The directions were given by Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Subhasish Panda while presiding over a review meeting with heads of various departments to ensure time-bound implementation of the announcements of the Chief Minister.

In the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the progress and pending matters of announcements.

Subhasish Panda directed the departments to act expeditiously on the announcements related to them and to ensure the completion of the developmental projects in a time-bound manner.

He stated that the department should prepare a list of pending cases and send it to the administrative department so that the works can be carried forward promptly.

The heads of various departments gave detailed information about the status of implementation of the announcements made by the Chief Minister.