Himachal sets aside Rs. 857 crore for tribal area development: Minister

Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said that the state government is accorded priority to the development of tribal areas.

“The state government has made a provision of Rs. 857 crore under the Tribal Area Development Program (TADP) for the welfare and upliftment of the tribal people in the financial year 2023-24,” said Negi, who is also the Tribal Development Minister.

Development of tribal areas is a symbol of real progress of the state, he added.

He was presiding over the review meeting of the Tribal Development Department here on Thursday.

An outlay of Rs. 335 crore is also proposed in the Central schemes under Tribal Area Development Programme, said Negi, adding that the people of tribal areas were earning their livelihood by working hard despite facing geographical challenges and were also contributing significantly to the development of the state.

The Tribal Development Minister also gave directions to speed up the pace and take necessary steps for the development of tribal areas.