Himachal Pradesh to strengthen SDRF to mitigate disasters: Revenue Minister

Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said that the state government is strengthening State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to mitigate disasters in the state.

While presiding over the review meeting of Himachal Pradesh SDMA here on Tuesday, Negi said that the state government was taking necessary steps to deal with possible disasters in the state.

“New recruits were being recruited for SDRF in the state. A total of 126 jawans have been provided training by the 7th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force in Bathinda. After this, these jawans have also been sent to different places for advanced training,” he said.

They have also been provided with information about the use of updated skills and equipment to provide quick relief to various disasters, he added.

A specialized training program will be developed in consultation with the Disaster Management Cell as per the requirements and conditions of the state, he informed.

The Revenue Minister said that land has been identified by the SDMA for the construction of SDRF battalion building at Palampur in Kangra, Pandoh in Mandi, and Katasni in Shimla.

He directed to upload the Forest Conservation Act case for land related to Mandi and Shimla on the PARIVESH portal by July 15.

All necessary steps would be taken to mitigate the damage caused during the calamities,” he said, directing the SDMA to be prepared to deal with any eventuality during monsoon.