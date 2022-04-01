Global City to be developed on 1000 acres in Gurugram : Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said a global city will be developed in Gurugram.

In a consultation meeting held in Gurugram, the CM said Gurugram has become a centre of attraction for investors from all across the world and more investors would come forward after the construction of the Global City.

He said there is a plan to construct this Global City in Gurugram on around 1,000 acres of land. In Global City, the planning of big and small plots will be done so that entrepreneurs can come forward for investment.

During the meeting, discussion was held with leading developers of real estate from across the country. The CM said based on the suggestions given in the meeting, the government will plan to develop a Global City.

He said that after a month in the next meeting, all the stakeholders will be called to take this work forward and a world class Global City will be developed in Gurugram. Khattar said Gurugram is an important city which acts as a bridge to connect the state with the entire world.

The CM said the Central government has implemented the Smart City Project, but Gurugram will be made the smartest city in the entire country.

“We are making adequate arrangements while keeping in view the estimated population of 42 lakh in Gurugram by 2031 so that people do not face difficulties in future also,” he said.

The CM inaugurated an underpass, flyover built by Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority near Gurugram’s HUDA City Centre metro station and Signature Tower and two foot-over-bridges built at IFFCO Chowk.

He said that the HUDA City Centre metro station area in Gurugram city will be free from traffic jams with the inauguration of these projects, inaugurated today. Similarly, work is underway on several projects to relieve Gurugram from traffic jams. Many of these projects would be completed this year, he added.

Giving examples, the Chief Minister said that the work of flyover being constructed at a cost of Rs 47 crore at Lieutenant Atul Kataria Chowk would be completed by June 30 and the work of improvement of Rao Mahaveer Chowk being done at a cost of about Rs 25.5 crore would also be completed by the end of July. Similarly, work is going on at a war footing at Captain Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to be constructed at a cost of about Rs 80 crore.