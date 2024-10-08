Saini, Khattar credit Haryana poll “victory” to PM Modi

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and former state Chief Minister and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership behind the BJP’s decisive victory in Haryana Assembly elections.

Saini who secured victory from the Ladwa assembly constituency in Haryana with a margin of 16,054 votes, expressed his gratitude, thanking the 2.80 crore people of Haryana “wholeheartedly,” saying that the public had once again endorsed the BJP’s work for a third time.

He attributed the victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I want to thank the 2.80 crore people of Haryana for endorsing the BJP’s work for the third time. I thank them wholeheartedly. This victory is solely due to PM Modi. Under his leadership, we are progressing. He spoke to me and gave his blessings. I had faith that the poor, farmers, and the youth of Haryana would support me, and with this belief, I was confident that the BJP would win the election for the third time,” Saini said.

Meanwhile, Khattar praised PM Modi and the BJP’s performance, saying that “The people have given a clear message that our work, under PM Modi’s leadership, is resonating with the public. For the first time, the BJP has secured a third consecutive term in Haryana, a record-breaking achievement. No party has done as much as we have for farmers, wrestlers, and soldiers.”

The former Haryana Chief Minister emphasised that the public’s approval of the BJP’s governance and policies is evident in this victory.

“Our high command has announced Nayab Singh Saini as the Chief Minister, though the final decision will be taken by the parliamentary board,” he said.

“I know that in 2014, when we contested the election in Haryana, we gave the slogan — Haryana is one, Haryanvi is one. So, I consider all the people of Haryana as family. Our Chief Minister has always worked for the people of Haryana,” Khattar said.

“The people have embraced the BJP’s policies and Modi ji’s accomplishments, and this has allowed us to secure yet another term in Haryana,” he said.

Reflecting on the opposition’s strategy, Khattar said: “The Congress ran a negative campaign, spreading lies and misleading the public. The people saw through it and chose to reject the Congress.”

On the question, what went wrong with the Congress, Khattar said that only Congress should answer this.

The Congress has accused the Election Commission of slow counting. On this, the Union Minister said that Congress has the habit of blaming something or the other for its defeat.

Khattar highlighted the party’s work, particularly in supporting farmers and athletes.

“The BJP has done more for farmers than the Congress could ever imagine. The electorate’s refusal to be misled is a testament to our work. I extend my gratitude to the people of Haryana and the BJP workers for this spectacular victory.”