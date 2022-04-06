Food Adulteration: Punjab health teams seize 14 quintal spurious cheese

Under an ongoing drive against adulteration in food items in Punjab, the health teams on Wednesday seized 14 quintals of adulterated food items.

Giving details on Wednesday, Punjab health minister Dr Vijay Singla said the health team seized seven quintal 80 kilogram (kg) spurious cheese in SAS Nagar besides another seizure of six quintals 20 kg paneer in Samana town of Patiala district.

The inter-district teams of the health department have also collected 110 samples of milk, cheese, khoya, powdered milk, ghee and other food items in 13 districts in two days, which were being sent to the State Food Lab for testing. “No one will be allowed to play havoc with the health of the people of the state by selling adulterated or spurious food products”, said the health minister, adding that the Punjab government has adopted zero tolerance towards adulteration of food items in the state.

Dr Singla said complaints were pouring in regarding the supply of substandard cheese in district Mohali and on the basis of a tip off, a team from district Sangrur set up check posts in different areas of Mohali at 4 a.m. The stock of seven quintals 80 kg of cheese was seized after taking the sample from the vehicle which carried the same for supply of the cheese from the outer districts.

The team also raided a cheese making unit which was involved in supplying the cheese. Apart from this, the team also collected 8 more samples of milk products and sweets with artificial colours from different factories in Mohali.

The health minister urged people to immediately share the information at the number for grievance redressal issued by the state government in case they found any sale of any substandard and adulterated food items. He said the sole purpose of the drive was to curb adulteration of food items and no way to harass milkmen or traders of dairy products.

Ends