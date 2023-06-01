Centre won’t tolerate food adulteration: Mandaviya

Asserting that there would be no tolerance for food adulteration in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has formed a team in coordination with the state authorities to crackdown on those who indulge in such malpractices.

He stated that large-scale testing would be carried out across the country and action taken as per the Food Safety and Standards Act (2006) against those found guilty.

“As we aim to become a developed nation in our Amrit Kaal, it is essential that our citizens are healthy. Swasth Nagrik creates a Swastha Rashtra, which leads to a Samruddha Rashtra,” the minister said at the inauguration of the state-of-the-art National Training Centre of FSSAI at Ghaziabad.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on wellness and preventive healthcare, he said that India’s traditional food habits and way of life should be adopted as ‘our kitchen is our hospital’.

“Good quality nutritious food can go a long way in keeping diseases at bay,” he emphasised. Mandaviya spoke of India’s rich heritage of health and wellness whether it was in preventive healthcare, consumption of millets, or in practicing Yoga.

Highlighting the value of wellness and lifestyle as important components in health, he said: “The people who will train at the National Training Centre of FSSAI will play a significant role in creating healthy citizens in the country, as they will ensure quality standards for food are followed in the country.”

Mandaviya also released two books developed by FSSAI – Millets (Shree Anna) Recipes- A Healthy Menu for Mess/Canteens and Healthy Gut, Healthy You – Traditional Recipes with potential probiotic benefits.