ED raids busted Channi’s fake image: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Punjab unit president Ashwani Sharma on Thursday said the fake image cultivated by the state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi of being a common man has been busted as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids have torn into the sand mafia cartel with close links to the CM.

Addressing a press conference, Sharma said “It is shameful and total loot by the Chief Minister Channi. His nephew has been found with Rs 10 Crore of unaccounted money, rolex watches and gold worth 21 lakhs. The cartel of sand mafia is controlled by senior Congress leaders and the CM.”

“Our party follows zero tolerance to corruption and law enforcement agencies should reach this scam to its roots,” Sharma said.

He said Congress has lost all moral right and the voters of Punjab will rout the party out in the ensuing Assembly elections.

“We demand that there should be a logical conclusion to this case,” he added.