AAP to regularise daily wagers, contractual staff in J&K if voted to power

Former J&K minister Harsh Dev Singh, who met Kejriwal after joining AAP, said that the AAP leader was also aware of the unemployment problem among youth.

Harsh Dev appraised Kejriwal about the present scenario in J&K. Economy, trade, tourism and general development have suffered setback during the last few years.

Power and water crisis has created massive resentment against the government in the entire UT. A deep rooted culture of patronized corruption was prevalent in the UT with the general masses having lost their faith in the prolonged central rule forced over the erstwhile state, Harsh Dev told Kejriwal.

Regularisation of daily wagers and contractual staff needed to be the priority of AAP in the days to come, he stressed.

Harsh Dev said that Kejriwal assured of a fair deal to the educated unemployed youth. He said that Delhi government has provided jobs to over 10 lakh youth and was in the process of creating additional avenues as a measure of youth empowerment. He said that he was committed for timely regularisation of temporary employees.