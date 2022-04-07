After 3 decades, 182 Kashmiri Pandits get possession of plots in Bahadurgarh

Haryana government has allotted 182 plots to the families of Kashmiri Pandits in Bahadurgarh.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said under the Vachanpurti Mission, the long-standing land dispute in Bahadurgarh has been settled and plots have been allotted to them.He said with this, the three-decade-long wait of the families of Kashmiri Pandits, who between the years 1991 and 1993 had purchased land in Sector-2 of Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district, has come to an end.

Making this announcement during a state-level programme held here today, the CM handed over the allotment letters to some of the beneficiaries who were specially invited to attend the programme.

“Today is a historic day in Haryana’s history as the wait of families of Kashmiri Pandits who had purchased land in Congress’s tenure during 1991 and 1993 has finally ended today. In these 30 years they must have even lost the hope of getting their land which was sold to them without even telling its disputed status,” Khattar said.

He said after making some suitable amendments in the year 1997, some of the plots were released in favour of Kashmiri Pandits. But the families who did not get the land at that time had to wait for almost three decades.

“On 6 April 2022, after verification and required measurement of these plots being recorded at that time, the allotment process has already been done through the draw and today the letters to 182 families have been distributed to them. Some of the families have already got their plots. Thus through this entire process promises made to these 209 families have been fulfilled,” he added.

The CM said this ‘Vachanpurti Mission’ is a befitting reply to the claims of the Opposition alleging that the present state government had stopped financial aid of Rs 5000 to the Kashmiri Pandit families.

“I would like to clarify that the scheme of giving Rs 5000 as financial aid to these families was not started by us, it was Congress only which had framed these Rules that any family would get the said amount for a period of five years. As per our official data, right now out of the total five such families, only one family is getting this aid because it has not yet completed the five-year rule, while the rest have completed their five-year norm,” said Khattar said.