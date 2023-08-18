BJP leader Chugh snubs Pak for inducting Yasin’s wife in ministry

Lashing out at Pakistan for Mushaal Malik’s elevation as a minister, BJP general secretary and party in-charge of J&K Tarun Chugh said on Friday that it amounts to endorsement of India’s claim that Pakistan is harbouring terrorism and terrorists.

Mushaal is wife of Yasin Malik, leader of a terrorist outfit currently lodged in Tihar Jail and is facing trial on the charges of killing four Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in Srinagar.

Chugh said Pakistan has always provided refuge to most wanted terrorists involved in destabilising security and sovereignty of India.

Advertisement

He said by appointing the wife of banned JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik a minister in the Anwar ul Haq led Government, “Pakistan has once again provided evidence that they have been harbouring terrorism and providing refuge to terrorists.”

He also said that Malik’s wife has been involved in spreading fabricated stories against India and its Army while her husband, a dreaded terrorist, was involved in the killing of security personnel, Kashmiri Pandits and civilians is serving life sentence in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

“Instead of reining in the elements inimical to peace, Pakistan is repeatedly resorting to such actions that harm national interest of India. We urge international bodies to take cognizance of the matter and stop Pakistan from giving political space to terrorists,” Chugh said.

Pertinently, Mushaal took oath along with 18 members of Pakistan’s interim cabinet. However, due to her dual nationality, Mushaal will not be a full-fledged minister but will work as a special advisor on human rights issues to PM Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, Pakistan media had said.

It is worth mentioning here that her induction in ministry has not been relished also in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK).