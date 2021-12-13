Follow Us:
2 terrorists killed in Kashmir gunfight

IANS | New Delhi | December 13, 2021 1:52 pm

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces at the Rangreth area in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Monday, officials said.

“Two unidentified terrorists killed. Search going on,” police said.

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

