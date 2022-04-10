Bundi’s royal tangle sorted out with new Maharaja’s coronation

The erstwhile princely state of Bundi, which is one of the oldest in Rajasthan, has finally got a new (titular) Maharaja after 12 years, after the the previous nominee whose name came up in December was embroiled in controversy.

On the start of the Hindu New Year (Vikrami Samvat Hindu New Year 2022) on April 2, Bundi, decked up like a “new bride”, witnessed the grand coronation of Kunwar Vanshvardhan Singh as the 26th Maharaja.

Vanshvardhan Singh, whose name was approved by members of both the Kota and Alwar princely families, was crowned by tying a ‘pag’ (traditional turban) on its head.

In 2010, Maharao Raja Ranjit Singh of Bundi had passed away without a heir apparent. Since then, this erstwhile princely state was continuously waiting for its successor.

Last year, in December, the Paag Committee of Rajput society, after a collective decision, agreed on Brigadier Bhupendra Singh Hada (retd) as the rightful heir, and organised a programme to tie the pag.

However, controversy erupted soon after his investiture.

The family of the hereditary heir led by Balbhadra Singh opposed him, saying that the last ruler, Raj Bahadur Singh, was his brother from the Kapreen royal family and was adopted by the then ruler of Bundi, Ishwari Singh, so his son Vanshvardhan Singh is the real heir.

Therefter, Maharao Bhanwar Jitendra Singh from Alwar, who was the nephew of the erstwhile Bundi ruler, came in support of Kunwar Vanshvardhan Singh

The erstwhile Maharaja of Kota, Brajraj Singh had also written a letter terming Kunwar Vanshvardhan Singh as the rightful owner of Bundi’s pag.