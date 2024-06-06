Maharaja on OTT: Vijay Sethupathi’s movie strikes exclusive deal with Netflix

Vijay Sethupathi is a recognizable figure in Bollywood, renowned for his performances in ‘Jawan,’ ‘Farzi,’ and ‘Merry Christman,’ among others. Known as the Makkal Selvan (people’s treasure) of Tamil cinema, he is celebrated for his versatile range of roles and his ability to effortlessly embody characters. Sethupathi’s upcoming film, ‘Maharaja,’ has been generating considerable buzz for all the right reasons, and fans now have an update on its release.

On June 5, the film’s producers announced the theatrical release date for Sethupathi’s latest project. ‘Maharaja’ is scheduled to hit theaters on June 14, sparking excitement among fans who have already begun the countdown. Sethupathi himself took to Instagram to share the poster unveiling the release date, accompanied by the caption “#MaharajaFromJune14. Written & directed by @Dir_Nithilan.”

The new poster depicts Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap standing back to back, surrounded by other cast members. This upcoming release holds special significance for the ‘Merry Christmas’ star as it marks his 50th acting endeavor.

Additionally, reports have emerged revealing that the makers have sold the OTT rights of Sethupathi’s revenge thriller to the streaming giant Netflix.

The trailer for the film, released a few days prior, quickly garnered widespread attention. It begins with Sethupathi’s character in a police station, identifying himself as Maharaja, a barber from K.K. Nagar, reporting a theft. He claims that someone broke into his house and stole his ‘Lakshmi.’

Despite their efforts, the police are unable to ascertain what ‘Lakshmi’ refers to. It becomes evident that ‘Lakshmi’ is neither money, gold, documents, nor any other valuable item. As Vijay Sethupathi struggles to explain that ‘Lakshmi’ is neither his wife nor his daughter, the suspicion grows among the cops, who believe that Maharaja is concealing something significant that occurred on the night of the theft. The trailer concludes with the revelation of Anurag Kashyap’s character, sporting a sinister smile.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Mamta Mohandas, Natty (Natraj), Bharathiraja, Abhirami, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Vinoth Sagar, Boys Manikandan, Kalki, and Sachana Namidass, alongside Sethupathi and Kashyap. Directed by Nithilan Saminathan and produced by Sudhan Sundaram, Jagadish Palanisamy, and Kamal Nayan, the eagerly anticipated release promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.