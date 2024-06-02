‘Maharaja’: Vijay Sethupathi’s revenge flick’s trailer unveiled

‘Jawan’ antagonist Vijay Sethupathi returns in a thrilling drama ‘Maharaja’ where he portrays a cold-blooded barber. The trailer for the upcoming film was released on May 30 and has been trending on YouTube since. Anurag Kashyap joins Sethupathi in the film, seemingly as his adversary.

The trailer opens with Sethupathi in a police station, introducing himself as Maharaja, a barber from K.K. Nagar, reporting a theft. He complains that someone broke into his house and stole his ‘Lakshmi.’ Despite their efforts, the police cannot determine what ‘Lakshmi’ is. It’s clear it’s not money, gold, documents, or any other valuable item.

As Vijay Sethupathi struggles to explain that ‘Lakshmi’ is neither his wife nor daughter, the cops grow suspicious, believing Maharaja is hiding something significant that happened on the night of the theft.

The trailer also features goons preparing for a heated brawl, interspersed with scenes of Sethupathi’s character committing acts of violence. The trailer closes with a thrilling reveal of Anurag Kashyap sporting a sinister smile.

Vijay Sethupathi’s quest to find and retrieve his ‘Lakshmi’ is expected to hit theatres soon, though the release date has not yet been disclosed.

Ahead of the trailer release, the ‘Merry Christmas’ star took to social media to share the film’s poster. It features Maharaja sitting on a barber chair, covered in blood, and wielding a weapon.

This film marks Sethupathi’s 50th acting role and boasts an ensemble cast, including Mamta Mohandas, Natty (Natraj), Bharathiraja, Abhirami, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Vinoth Sagar, Boys Manikandan, Kalki, and Sachana Namidass. Directed by Nithilan Saminathan and produced by Sudhan Sundaram, Jagadish Palanisamy, and Kamal Nayan, this highly anticipated release promises an intense cinematic experience.