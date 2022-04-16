100 Digital Health Kiosks to be set up in three states

A total of 100 Digital Health Kiosks are to be set up across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. This initiative is dedicated to improving Digital Healthcare accessibility for the rural and impoverished urban communities of India.

As a part of this “Phygital Care” program “Gali Gali Mein Digital Clinic”, Global Telehealth platform Docty has partnered with 100+ offline stores, local pharmacies, photo-copy centres, and internet cafes in these geographies.

Through these 100 Kiosks managed by Docty’s local partners, the financially weak and non-tech-savvy residents of these states would have faster access to online consultations, prescriptions, EMRs, discounted pharmacies and lab services. Additionally, these Kiosks will also enable residents to consult doctors across 28+ specialities.

Docty’s “Gali Gali Mein Digital Clinic” program is presently operating in more than 20 locations. It will continue to establish 100 Kiosks to thoroughly cover a distance of 1,400 km between Mumbai and Vizag, over the next 6 months.

In this Phygital Care initiative which is focused on targeting high-density slum areas, towns, and villages, Docty Kiosks will be set up every 3 km in cities, and 5 km in villages, providing access to quality healthcare in almost ‘every Gali’.