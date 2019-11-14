Former Swedish international Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was all set to leave his current Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy, confirmed his departure on Wednesday.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 38-year-old wrote, “I came, I saw, I conquered. Thank you LA Galaxy for making me feel alive again. To the Galaxy fans – you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues. Now go back to watch baseball,”

The former AC Milan player is linked with a move back to his old Seria A club. Ibrahimovic played for Milan between 2010 and 2012 and scored 42 goals in 61 Serie A appearances before moving to Paris Saint-Germain where he spent hid days till 2016.

Earlier this month, MLS Commissioner Don Garber had confirmed Ibrahimovic’s return to Italy. “He is a 38-year-old guy who is being recruited by AC Milan, one of the top clubs in the world.” the MLS chief was quoted as saying by ESPN.

“He has almost set records for the number of goals he’s scored in the last two years and is exciting on and off the field. He keeps our hands full but I’d love to see him back – that’s up to LA Galaxy. I’ve enjoyed the Zlatan moments, especially when he speaks to me in the third person,” Garber added.

The LA Galaxy President Chris Klein also lauded Ibrahimovic for his contribution to the club and the league. He added that that the superstar footballer had an “immeasurable impact on the soccer community”.

“Since his arrival in 2018, Zlatan has positively influenced the sport of soccer in Los Angeles. We are grateful for his work ethic and passion. We thank Zlatan for his professionalism and immeasurable impact on the Los Angeles community and the soccer community

Ibrahimovic had joined Galaxy in March 2018 after completing a two-year stint with Manchester United. During his stay of 18 months at the Los Angeles club, the talismanic striker has scored 52 goals and was even made the captain in the 2019 season.