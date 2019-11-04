India stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma backed young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who was at the receiving end of the criticism after getting involved in a couple of decisions that changed the narrative of the India-Bangladesh first T20I match on Sunday, which the Bangla Tigers won by 7 wickets.

During India’s maiden T20I loss to Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the fans lashed out at Rishabh Pant, as the stumper’s lack of decision-making skills took the match away from India.

In the 10th over of Bangladesh’s innings, Pant convinced Rohit to go for a DRS after the umpire turned down Pant’s caught behind appeal for the wicket of Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarkar.

However, it turned out to be a wrong call as the review showed a flat line when the ball went past the bat.

“Of course, Rishabh is young and he will need time to understand. It’s too soon to judge whether he can make those decisions,” Rohit was quoted as saying by ICC.

“It’s a combination when the captain is not in the right position to make that decision. When you are not in the right position (as a fielder), you have to trust your bowler and the wicketkeeper. Based on that, you have to make that decision, whichever format you play,” he added.

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah had won the toss and had elected to bowl first in the first T20I of the three-match series against India.

The Bangladeshi bowlers choked the Indian juggernaut and restricted the hosts to 148 for six on the board in the 20 overs, before chasing down the target with 3 balls to spare.

“We would have defended 148 if we were smart on the field. A couple of decisions, we did not get it right on the field, and that went against us,” said Rohit.

“That’s where we lacked in decision-making. It was a good, fighting total, but when you defend such a total, you need to keep taking wickets. But they had good partnerships, and that was the turning point,” said the 32-year-old.