After his boys failed to tackle Argentina talisman Lionel Messi on Wednesday’s Champions League encounter, Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre said that one has to commit a foul to stop the Barcelona forward.

Favre, who is under pressure at the helm of Dortmund, was mesmerised by the star’s performance.

In the game against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night which Barca won 3-1, Messi assisted Luis Suarez to draw the first blood of the game in the 29th minute.

Later, the Argentine, who was playing his 700th game in Barca shirt, made the moment even more special in the 33rd minute with a goal of his own.

In the 67th minute, Messi set up a superb ball for Griezmann and the latter didn’t disappoint and netted the ball with ease.

“He played as a false nine and was simply incredible,” Favre told a news conference as quoted by Goal.

“He waits really well for the ball and moves very well between the lines. And when he gets the ball, it gets pretty complicated.

“You have to commit a foul in order to stop him. Otherwise it’s very, very difficult.

“He is speeding up so fast, his dribbling is so good and then his final pass is also very dangerous,” the coach added.

Talking about Messi, this is his 16th season in the first team following his debut under Frank Rijkaard in the 2004-05 season. The 32-year-old averages 44 games per season and more than 38 goals per season. He has won 34 trophies — including 10 league titles.

Despite the loss, Dortmund remain in the fight for second place in Group F, tied on points at 7 with Inter Milan, who prevailed 3-1 Wednesday against Slavia Prague.