India flays Pak at UNSC meet for raising Kashmir issue

India has hit out at Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue at a United Nations Security Council debate calling it a “mischievous provocation” based on the neighbouring nation’s “tested tactic of spreading misinformation”.

During the UNSC debate on “Women Building Peace in a Changing Environment,” Parvathaneni Harish, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, delivered a strong Right of Reply against Pakistan.

He criticised Pakistan’s attempt to bring up Jammu and Kashmir at the forum, accusing it of “political propaganda” in an inappropriate setting.

“It is despicable yet entirely predictable that one delegation has indulged in mischievous provocation based on their tried and tested tactic of spreading misinformation and disinformation. It’s completely misplaced to indulge in such political propaganda at this important annual debate,” he remarked.

The exchange followed Pakistan’s remarks referring to Jammu and Kashmir, which Harish dismissed while shifting focus onto the conditions of minority women in Pakistan.

“We are well aware that the condition of women belonging to minority communities, notably Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians in that country, remains deplorable,” he said.

Citing data from Pakistan’s Human Rights Commission, he continued, “An estimated thousand women from these minority communities are subject to abduction, forced religious conversions, and forced marriages every year. I could go on, but I end here,” he said, underscoring Pakistan’s lack of action.