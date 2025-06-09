WTC Final: Confident Proteas draw inspiration from past triumph at Lord’s

As South Africa prepares to face Australia in the ICC World Test Championship Final starting June 11, the Proteas are drawing strength from fond memories of their dominant victory at Lord’s in 2022.

The historic venue, often regarded as the “Home of Cricket,” holds special significance for several South African players who were part of that emphatic win against England. In that August 2022 clash, South Africa wrapped up the match in just three days, securing an innings-and-12-run victory. Marco Jansen delivered the final blow with a searing yorker that bowled James Anderson, while Kagiso Rabada’s fiery spell earned him a five-wicket haul and the Player of the Match award.

Now, with a world title at stake, about half of that victorious squad returns to the revered North London venue, hoping to channel the confidence of their past performance into success on the grandest stage.

Among them is pacer Lungi Ngidi, who formed a lethal new-ball partnership with Rabada in that match. Reflecting on the earlier triumph, Ngidi sees it as a valuable source of confidence ahead of the final.

“Very fond memories of the last time we were here,” Ngidi told the ICC.

“I think we bring a lot of confidence, especially having played on the wicket before. Of course, we know Australia have played a lot of cricket here as well. But knowing that we’ve won a game at Lord’s, played Test cricket here — that gives us belief.”

He added: “A lot of people talk about the slope at Lord’s for bowlers and things like that. We’ve seen our bowlers do well here, and our batters have scored runs. So, there’s a lot of confidence in the group.”

While the senior players are familiar with Lord’s unique charm and challenge, several others in the squad are experiencing it for the first time. The lead-up to the final has been filled with moments of awe as debutants soaked in the history and grandeur of the venue.

David Bedingham and Tristan Stubbs were among those clearly moved by their first glimpse of the ground.

“The first time we got there, everyone was on the balcony with their phones out,” said Bedingham.

“The pavilion, the history,” Stubbs chimed in. “You’ve watched old games with players watching from that same balcony. It’s surreal.”

Even for someone like Ngidi, the magic of Lord’s hasn’t faded.

“It’s every cricketer’s dream to play at Lord’s,” he said. “I’ve been blessed with that opportunity before, playing against England. The nerves, the excitement — it was something special.

“Coming back this time, the nerves are more settled. It’s obviously a huge title on the line, but the beautiful thing about Test cricket is that the process remains largely the same. It’s very exciting — Lord’s is a beautiful ground. The atmosphere, the crowd — I really enjoy how they interact with the players. It’s all very exciting.”

As South Africa looks to lift their first ICC Test Championship trophy, the echoes of past success at Lord’s may prove to be a crucial psychological edge.