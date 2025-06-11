Australia, SA share honours after 14-wicket opening day of WTC Final

Bowlers ruled the roost at Lord’s on the opening day of the ICC World Test Championship Final, with 14 wickets falling in a riveting start to the title clash between South Africa and Australia.

Moments after Kagiso Rabada made Australia dance to his tunes with his career’s 17th five-wicket haul and partner in crime Marco Jansen chimed in with three scalps of his own to help South Africa bundle out Australia for 212, the Australian pacers returned the favour by reducing the Proteas to 43/4 at stumps.

Skipper Temba Bavuma (3) and No.6 David Bedingham (8) remain unbeaten at the crease, with the pair still with plenty of work to do given the Proteas trail by 169 heading into the second day. Australia’s trusted fast bowling trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood had the last laugh, picking up four valuable wickets at the end of a long day to leave the race for the coveted mace delicately poised.

It was an enthralling day of Test cricket, with the momentum changing between the two finalists on numerous occasions and London’s ever-changing weather also ensuring seeing the conditions took their turn in favouring bowlers and batters.

South Africa’s bowlers enjoyed the best of the overcast morning conditions, with Rabada (5/51) and Marco Jansen (3/49) picking up a pair of wickets each as the Aussies were reduced to 67/4 at lunch after Proteas skipper Bavuma won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The pair then returned at the death to clean up the tail after half-centuries to Beau Webster and Steve Smith threatened to derail their efforts, as Australia, who went into tea break at 190/5 lost their last five with the addition of mere 22 runs, early in the final session.

On a wicket that started getting better as the day progressed, Smith and Webster pulled Australia back into the contest with a crucial 79-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Smith looked in great touch when compiling 66 and Webster overcame early hiccups to notch up 72 as the Aussies took advantage of the sun poking through the clouds during the middle session. Thereafter, Webster combined with wicketkeeper Alex Carey to stitch another fruitful 46-run stand for the sixth wicket before their innings derailed after the tea break.

Earlier, the teams were greeted with overcast conditions at the iconic venue and Bavuma had no hesitation in giving his top class pace attack the first chance to take advantage. Rabada repaid his captain with a pair of excellent deliveries that caught the outside edge of Usman Khawaja (zero) and Cameron Green (four), with David Bedingham and Aiden Markram holding on to good catches in the slips to help South Africa’s cause.

Jansen got in on the act when had Marnus Labuschagne (17) edging one through to Kyle Verreynne and the tall left-armer then got the prized wicket of Head for 11 with the final ball of the opening session when the Australian was caught down the leg side.

South Africa are chasing their first major ICC trophy since clinching the Knockout (now known as the Champions Trophy) in 1998. In contrast, Australia, the current top-ranked side and 2023 WTC champions, have a rich history of success in white-ball tournaments.

Meanwhile, Javagal Srinath, who is officiating the high-stakes game as the match referee, is the the sole Indian connection in the contest.

Brief Scores: Australia 1st innings 212 (Steven Smith 66, Beau Webster 72, Alex Carey 23; Kagiso Rabada 5/51, Marco Jansen 3/49, Aiden Markram 1/5) vs South Africa 1st innings 43/4 (Ryan Rickelton 16, Temba Bavuma 3 not out; Mitchell Starc 2/10, Josh Hazlewood 1/10, Pat Cummins 1/14)