This will really lift the game again in South Africa: Graeme Smith on SA’s WTC Final win

Former South Africa captain and newly inducted ICC Hall of Famer, Graeme Smith led the tributes for the Proteas side on lifting their first ICC men’s trophy in 27 years, and lauded the fight and character shown by the team, particularly skipper Temba Bavuma and centurion Aiden Markram for helping the side beat Australia by five wickets in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord’s.

Needing another 69 when play resumed on the penultimate day, South Africa resumed their chase at 213/2, with Markram leading the charge while Bavuma fell after the addition of another run to his overnight score of 66, thus ending the match-winning 144-run third wicket stand between the duo. The Proteas also lost Tristan Stubbs (8) in the first session before Markram and David Bedingham (21 not out) almost put them over the line with five sessions to spare.

Markram’s solid effort of 136 was ended with SA within sniffing distance of a win, as Josh Hazlewood struck with the second new ball before wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne struck the winning runs to seal South Africa’s first men’s senior ICC title since 1998.

Meanwhile, Bavuma, who battled through a hamstring injury on Day 3, fell early in the fourth morning when he edged one back off his opposite number, Pat Cummins. Mitchell Starc jolted the South Africans with Stubbs’ scalp, but Markram held his fort to wrap things in style.

Smith praised the resilience of a team that clawed its way back from 75 runs behind in the first innings: “We’ve seen such ups and downs,ebbs and flows in this Test match. South Africa fought back, bowled well, and got themselves back in the game. What an innings from Aiden Markram, and a partnership as well with Temba Bavuma.”

Highlighting Bavuma’s grit, Smith said: “We mustn’t underestimate that he’s fought through a sore hamstring, really putting his country first and building that partnership. He’s been South Africa’s most consistent batter, and he’s looked in control throughout.”

Markram too came in for special praise, especially after his first-innings duck. “I actually picked him at the start of this innings. If South Africa are going to do this, he’s the man. He scores freely and keeps the scoreboard ticking. The punch off the back foot early on – right then you knew, the man’s here today.”

Smith also reflected on the tactical approach of the Australians. “I think the attack did everything they could. Maybe Lyon could have bowled wider into the rough. Cummins had quite a defensive field at times, especially with Bavuma’s injury – they may be needed to force the play more when 150 were still needed.”

Still, Smith had nothing but admiration for the South African batters. “You have to give credit to the South Africans. I don’t want to take away from their performance. Today, with Aiden and Temba in particular, was outstanding.”

Having once led the national side during a turbulent period, Smith acknowledged how far the team has come.

“We’ve fought extremely hard over the last two to three years to build South African cricket up again. Everyone wrote South Africa off before this game. Now they sit on the brink of beating a great Australian team in a final.”