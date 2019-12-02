West Indies legendary batsman Brian Lara, who holds the record of highest run by an individual in an innings of a Test match, said that he would have loved to see Australia opener David Warner breaking his record of 400 runs.

Warner on Saturday played a mesmerising knock of 335 not out before Tim Paine decided to declare innings at 589 for 3.

“It was a great innings. I can see that Australia winning the match was the major thing and the weather was a big factor, but I would have loved to have seen Australia go for it. Being here I would have loved to see it. Even if they say ‘hey David, you have got 12 overs, see if you could do it by tea time’ … it would have been great,” Lara told News Corp as quoted by IANS.

Lara was in Adelaide on Saturday for some commercial engagements when Warner shattered records by scoring his maiden triple ton.

“But after passing Sir Donald Bradman I would have loved to see him race towards me. I was getting dressed to come back near the end of his innings. I was listening to commentators say whether he would have a go at Matthew Hayden’s 380 but I felt if he got to 381 he would have to have a go at my record,” said the West Indies great.

With his maiden Test triple ton, which was also the fourth-fastest Test treble, Warner became the second-highest Australian runscorer by edging past Don Bradman and Mark Taylor’s career-best 334.