Women’s World Boxing: Shiksha, Jaismine, Anamika progress; Pooja, Lovlina’s pre-quarters today

Shiksha (54kg), Jaismine (60kg), and Anamika (50kg) of India advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the 12th edition of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul.

According to reports, Shiksha, who faced Argentina’s Herrera Milagros Rosario on Thursday, displayed a brilliant temperament and skill set to win by unanimous decision without breaking a sweat.

Shiksha will face Oyuntsetseg Yesugen of Mongolia in the pre-quarterfinals on Sunday.

Jaismine, who is from Bhiwani, was up against Thailand’s two-time Youth Asian Champion Porntip Buapa. The Indian boxer took some time in the first round to assess her opponent’s strategy before coming back strongly in the last two rounds to win by a 4-1 split verdict.

On Sunday, Jaismine will face Angela Harris of Australia in the round of 16.

Anamika faced Romania’s Eugenia Anghel in a fight that began on an aggressive note, with both boxers relentlessly attacking from the start, but Anamika used her sharp footwork and movement to land clear punches and evade her opponent’s punches.

The boxer from Rohtak didn’t let her opponent settle in and dictated the terms throughout the fight, winning 5-0.

On Sunday, Anamika will face World Championships bronze medalist Kristy Lee Harris of Australia in the round of 16.

The IBA Women’s World Championships will be held until May 20 this year, marking the 20th anniversary of the event.

Pooja Rani (81kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (70kg), both two-time Asian champions, will compete in their respective round-of-16 bouts on Friday.

Pooja will face Hungary’s Timea Nagy in her first World Championships match, while Lovlina will face Cindy Ngamba of Fair Chance Team. On Monday, Lovlina defeated former world champion Chen Nien-Chin in the first round.

Indian boxers won one silver and three bronze medals in the tournament’s most recent edition, which was held in Russia in 2019.

(Inputs from IANS)