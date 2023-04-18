‘SHIKSHA’ to enhance employability in UP

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday exchanged a Memorandum Understanding (MoU) with the Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC) to launch Toyota community program through ‘SHIKSHA’, an on-the-job skill development training (OJT) program aligned with Skill India Mission.

This initiative is a unique program which is a first in Uttar Pradesh and first in India, will not only help in providing employment opportunities to the youth of the country by imparting industry-relevant training focused on advanced technologies but also to ensure the availability of Toyota trained manpower to meet industry requirements.

Under this partnership, TKM and ASDC will offer a 100-day OJT based skill development program which will provide selected students (diploma/graduates) with knowledge on sales and marketing skills, product knowledge, road safety and environment.

This initiative in the first year aims to covers 200 students and will see the setting up of xEV corners (electrified technologies) focusing on self-charging hybrid electric vehicle technology at identified ASDC centres in Uttar Pradesh which will further amplify and create awareness on the electrification and advanced technologies to government as well as at rural locations up to Tehsil level.

The inauguration event was graced by Dr MK Shanmuga Sundaram, Principal Secretary, Vocational Education and Skill Development Department along with Andra Vamsi, Mission Director, Government of Uttar Pradesh in the presence of V Wiseline Sigamani, General Manager, Narender Kukreti, Deputy General Manager, TKM and Arindam Lahiri, CEO-ASDC and other senior officials.