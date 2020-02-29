Team India continued their merry run at the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup as they defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their last group match at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Saturday.

Chasing 114, India raced towards winning total in less than 15 overs with Shafali Verma giving a usual blitzkrieg start at the top. She scored 47 off 34 balls and added a quickfire 34 runs for the first wicket with Smriti Mandhana (17 off 12).

Shafali Verma is on 🔥 India have raced to 49/1 in six overs, and once again the 16-year-old is leading the charge 💪#T20WorldCup | #INDvSL 📝📽️ https://t.co/pRG3mR1qkU pic.twitter.com/PngrvMVaIV — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 29, 2020

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who has been out of touch for quite some time, promoted herself up the order. After a brief stay with Verma and making 15 off 14 balls, she was sent back by Udeshika Prabodhani.

Verma could not stay longer and missed a well-deserving half-century as she got out to Shashikala Siriwardene in the 11th over as India were reduced to 88/3.

Coming up the order, Deepti Sharma joined Jemimah Rodrigues as the duo successfully completed the remaining chase. Both the batswomen scored personal scores of 15.

Earlier, opting to bat first Sri Lankan batters had a tough day at the office as the Indian bowlers dominated them thoroughly. Radha Yadav was the star of the pack as she returned with her career-best figure in T20I cricket 4/23.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad also had her time out as she took 2/18. All the other bowlers, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey and Poonam Yadav, took one wicket each.