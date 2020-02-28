Riding on opener Lizelle Lee’s ton on Friday, South Africa thrashed Thailand by 113 runs in their ICC Women’s World Cup match at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

South Africa win by 113 runs! It’s the biggest win in Women’s #T20WorldCup history 😮#SAvTHA pic.twitter.com/LSjMkgg2X4 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 28, 2020

Earlier, South Africa skipper Dane van Niekerk won the toss and opted to bat first. Following this, the Proteas posted a mammoth score of 195 for 3 in their allotted 20 overs.

However, Thailand had a good start in the match as they reduced South Africa to 13 for 1 in 2.4 overs. Niekerk lost her wicket to Ratanaporn Padunglerd on 2 runs. Lee then joined hands with Sune Luus and took the Proteas out of hot waters. The duo stitched 131 runs for the second wicket.

Lee departed on the ball of Suleeporn Laomi after scoring 101 runs off 60 balls. Her innings was laced with 16 fours and 3 sixes. Luus, meanwhile, scored 61 not out off 41. Her knock was helped by 5 fours and 2 sixes.

Centurions for South Africa in women’s T20Is: Shandre Fritz 👉 116* v Netherlands, 2010

Lizelle Lee 👉 101 v Thailand, 2020 TODAY The dug-out loved it! #SAvTHA | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/gI96uQmnbA — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 28, 2020

In reply, Thailand were never in the chase. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and as a result got bundled out for 82 runs.

South Africa’s Sune Luus and Shabnim Ismail were the ones to break the spine of Thailand’s batting-order. Both claimed three wickets apiece.

Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine de Klerk and Niekerk also got their names on the scorecard with a wicket each.