After legendary Sri Lanka player Shashikala Siriwardene called time on her international career, India Women’s cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur heaped praises on the veteran and wished her all the best.

“Congratulations on your amazing career Shashikala. Everything you have done for the game and for your country is commendable. Wishing you all the best,” tweeted Kaur on Tuesday.

Congratulations on your amazing career Shashikala. Everything you have done for the game and for your country is commendable. Wishing you all the best. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fn3xpsgh4z — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) March 3, 2020

Notably, the Sri Lankan on Monday called time on her 17-year long illustrious career following her country’s exit from the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The right-arm off-spinner produced the ideal swansong as her four for 16 set Sri Lanka well on their way to a nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh at the Junction Oval.

Siriwardena’s World Cup best and Achini Kulasuriya’s 2/19 saw Bangladesh slip up in their final match of the tournament as they could manage just 91 runs in their allotted 20 overs. The spinner was declared the Player of the Match.

Siriwardena on Monday said she couldn’t have imagined a more satisfying end to her career than taking four wickets to steer her team to their first Women’s T20 World Cup win.

The 35-year-old played 118 ODIs and 77 T20Is in which she scored 3,577 and 1,499 runs, respectively, besides picking up 124 and 70 wickets in the two formats.

(With stats and inputs from IANS)