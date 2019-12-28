The Wisden Cricketers Almanack, after announcing its Test and One-Day International (ODI) team of the decade, has now come up with its Indian Premier League (IPL) team of the decade.

Also, talking about the best IPL team, there must have been a tough fight for the role of the captains between two of the league’s most successful ones, Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. And in Wisden’s team, Rohit seems to have pipped Dhoni to become the skipper, while the latter finds his place as the keeper.

Rohit has led Mumbai Indians to IPL glory on four occasions whereas Dhoni has led the Chennai Super Kings to three IPL titles while taking the team to the playoffs every season.

The overall team seem pretty balanced on all fronts as Rohit will be opening the innings with swashbuckling opener Chris Gayle. The pair will be followed by Virat Kohli with Suresh Raina, one of the most successful IPL players, to follow at four.

Ab de Villiers will marshall the middle-order slots along with Dhoni and all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sunil Narine coming in as lower-order batsmen.

The bowlers also seem to have been picked up keeping in mind their success in T20 cricket. With Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the other bowler of the team. West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will be the 12th man.

Wisden’s IPL XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Chris Gayle, Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sunil Narine, Lasith Malinga, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah. 12th Man: Dwayne Bravo.