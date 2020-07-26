Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he will work on finding the next Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson for The Reds. The right-back left-back duo have been instrumental in Liverpool’s success in the last 14 months or so.

To sum up their importance in the team Alexander-Arnold provided the highest number of assist as a right-back in this season’s Premier League, while Robertson did the same from the left flank.

“We think constantly about our situation and we know we need to find solutions for that but that’s how it is. With Neco Williams we have a real prospect there in the team already, it’s really nice to have. We will have other solutions for those problems but again finding the next Trent, the next Robbo is difficult but may be possible and we will work on that 100 per cent,” Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

“Squad building is pretty tricky and a big challenge every year, but the answer is never to have more players than you need actually, that is not the answer. It feels comfortable for a moment but then over the whole year you have different problems. That’s why it’s difficult to decide the right number or the right alternatives, but that’s the job to do, so far we’ve done okay, hopefully it will stay like this,” he added

Meanwhile, Liverpool on Thursday lifted the Premier League trophy for the first time after 30 years. Even though The Reds had already sealed the fate of this year’s Premier League last month, the silverware was presented after the defeated Chelsea 5-3 in a high-voltage drama at Anfield.

With the Premier League, Liverpool won their fourth title – after the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019 – in a span of little over a year.