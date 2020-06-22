Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif believes that it is going to be difficult for former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed to be sitting out on the bench during the team’s tour to Pakistan.

Notably, Sarfaraz was included in the 29-member Pakistan squad for the tour and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has already clarified that Sarfaraz would be the team’s second-choice wicketkeeper while Mohammad Rizwan would be their preferred stumper.

“Sarfaraz will be Pakistan’s first-choice wicketkeeper in T20Is and second-choice in Tests. Rizwan’s performances in Test matches have been really good so far. So I don’t think Sarfaraz will be preferred over Rizwan in Test cricket,” Latif was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“The reason for taking Sarfaraz along is because they had to pick a bigger squad as the team will be in quarantine initially due to the pandemic.

“It will be a difficult challenge for Sarfaraz to sit on the bench after leading Pakistan for three to four years and winning titles like Champions Trophy for the country. However, it is not impossible and I expect him to fight and overcome this tough task,” he added.

Sarfaraz had earlier expressed his happiness after being included in the squad and went on record saying that he does not mind sitting and waiting for his turn and having two keepers in the squad on a long tour is beneficial for the team.

“As far as being a back-up wicket keeper is concerned, I am not worried about being the first or second choice,” the veteran wicket-keeper told GeoSuper.Tv earlier this month.

“I am happy that I am back in the team and having two wicket keepers is good for the team. We have seen this in past with Moin Khan and Rashid Latif.”