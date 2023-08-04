Who is N Thakur Tilak Verma, new addition to Indian cricket team?

N Thakur Tilak Varma, a cricketer hailing from Hyderabad, stepped onto the international stage on Thursday as he made his debut for the Indian cricket team in a T20 match against West Indies. Let’s delve into his journey.

Varma, a stylish left-handed batter, marked a significant moment by becoming the first player from Hyderabad to represent the nation since VVS Laxman’s retirement in 2012. Prior to this, Mohammed Siraj had been the sole representative from the city. Now, at the age of 20, Varma has proudly donned the Indian jersey. The honor of presenting him with the cap for his debut was bestowed upon Captain Hardik Pandya, just before the toss.

Tilak Varma was born on November 8, 2002, in Hyderabad. His father, Nagaraju Varma, worked as an electrician, while his mother, Gayatri Devi, managed the household. He shares his household with an elder brother, Tarun Varma. Varma’s passion for sports ignited at a young age, leading him to join the Legala Cricket Academy in Lingampally. It was there that he received guidance from his mentor, Salam Bayash. His educational journey started at Crescent Model English School in Hyderabad, followed by secondary studies at Sri Lepakshi Junior College. Currently, he is pursuing his second year of a Bachelor of Business Administration degree at Andhra University.

In February 2022, Mumbai Indians acquired him during the auction for the 2022 Indian Premier League, securing him for a notable sum of Rs. 1.7 crore. His base price had been set at Rs. 20 lakh. His impactful performance in the league included a 61-run knock off 33 balls against Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Fast forward to April 2023, where Varma’s talent was once again on display as he scored an impressive 84 off 46 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of the 2023 Indian Premier League. During a crucial playoff match against Gujarat Titans, he contributed significantly with a quickfire 43 off just 14 balls.

His remarkable skills caught the attention of the national selectors, leading to his maiden call-up to the Indian cricket team for the T20I series during the tour of West Indies in July 2023. Varma seized the opportunity and made his T20I debut on August 3, 2023, in the first match of the series. In this debut game, he not only top-scored for India with 39 runs off 22 deliveries but also showcased his fielding prowess by taking two catches.

Varma’s journey doesn’t stop there. He has been included in the Indian squads for the upcoming three-match T20I tour of Ireland, as well as the 2022 Asian Games scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China. This young cricketer’s star continues to rise, marking a promising chapter in Indian cricket.