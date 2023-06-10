Who is Jagbir Singh? International referee comes forward in Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh case

Amid allegations of sexual harassment raised by prominent Indian wrestlers such as Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik, Brij Bhushan is currently facing intense scrutiny, with calls for his arrest. These allegations pertain to his alleged misconduct towards women grapplers within the wrestling community.

“I am an UWW referee since 2007 and I have been a referee before the birth of the protesting wrestlers. I also know Brij Bhushan for a long time,” Jagbir told PTI.

“I couldn’t say much because until the girls register complaints, I could not do anything. But I saw the episode with my own eyes and felt bad,” he said.

Jagbir Singh affirmed that he personally witnessed Brij Bhushan’s misconduct on multiple occasions, bearing witness to his inappropriate behavior firsthand.

Who is Jagbir Singh?

Jagbir Singh, born on 20 February 1965, is a notable figure in Indian field hockey. As a former Centre Forward, he proudly represented India in two Olympics (1988 and 1992), the 1990 World Cup, and various other significant tournaments between 1985 and 1995. His contribution to the Indian team was remarkable, with his exceptional performances in two Asian Games (1986 and 1990), the 1989 Asia Cup, and the Champions Trophy.

Recognizing his talent and dedication, Jagbir Singh was honored with the prestigious Arjuna Award for hockey by the Government of India in 1990. Additionally, he received the “Laxman Award” in 2004 and the esteemed “Yash Bharti Award” for the year 2015-16, the highest civilian honor presented by the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

In March 2017, Jagbir Singh’s expertise and knowledge led to his appointment as the national observer for hockey by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India. This role further demonstrated his commitment to the sport and his ongoing involvement in its development.