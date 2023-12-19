Brij Bhushan Singh vows to avenge Karni Sena chief’s murder

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has vowed to avenge the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Rajasthan.

Singh visited the native village of the slain leader on Monday.

“I swear to the family members (of the Karni Sena chief), if a surgical strike can happen, if the Kashmir issue can be resolved, if Pakistan can be taught a lesson, then those (perpetrators of Gogamedi’s murder) hiding safely will also be brought to justice. I can promise that revenge for Gogamedi’s killing will be done,” Singh said.

Gogamedi was shot dead inside his house in Jaipur by two men earlier this month. Four people, including the two shooters, have been arrested by the police so far.

The BJP MP reached Gogamedi’s village in Rajasthan on Monday with a convoy of more than 500 SUVs and several politicians in tow.

Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan Singh also joined Singh and demanded justice for the Karni Sena Chief.

Anand Mohan Singh said, “At this moment of grief, the community must stay united and fight for justice for Gogamedi. We promise that we will ensure that nobody will dare to even look at our community leaders ever. We shall ensure such punishment for the perpetrators.”

During the shooting on December 5, another man who was standing inside the room was also shot by the two men. The Karni Sena Chief’s security guard, who was injured in the attack, also died on December 12 while undergoing treatment for his bullet injuries.

One of the shooters who was arrested, Nitin Fauji, told the police that the murder of Gogamedi was carried out on the directions of Rohit Godara, the most-wanted gangster and arms dealer in Rajasthan, and his close aide Virendra Charan.

Godara, a close associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang, said in a Facebook post that he was responsible for Gogamedi’s murder soon after the shooting.