Premier League side Manchester United’s boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stated that the players in the squad have earned whatever decisions have gone their way.

United have not tasted defeat in 19 games in all competitions and some decisions made by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in their recent games have raised eyebrows.

“I’ll defend my players 100%. Some ankles could have been broken this season. I just want them to be protected,” Solskjaer said in an interaction with the media ahead of United’s FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

“If you’ve got quick feet like Dan James, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood you’ll get tackled outside and inside the box,” said Solskjaer.

“We’ve earned our right to any decision this season. We’ve had decisions overturned from being against us to being for us which means the initial decision was against us.

“It’s up to the referee but there’s too many people talking and trying to influence people, I don’t want to. VAR is there to help get more correct decisions.

“I’ve always said a factual decision is a fact so 1cm or 1m offside you’re offside that’s just how it is in football now.”