West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard on Wednesday won the toss and opted to bowl against Afghanistan in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Afghanistan were 47 for 2 after 13 overs.

Sheldon Cottrell scalped the wicket of Hazratullah Zazai on the latter’s individual score of 9, whereas Javed Ahmadi fell prey to Jason Holder on 5 runs.

“We will bowl first. We wanted to get a hit on the wicket in the warm-up game. We would want to exploit the moisture on the track. We are playing four fast bowlers. Hayden Walsh and Romario Shepherd are making their debut today,” said Pollard after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, Rashid Khan said: “We wanted to bowl too. But that is not in our hands. We would want to go out and play positive cricket. We will take positive energy from the Bangladesh series. We have youngsters in our squad. We will take positives from the warm-up game.”

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (captain), Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Ali Khil (wicketkeeper), Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (captain), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq

The series also includes 3 T20Is followed by a one-off test.