In a recent development, Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma was felicitated by the Department of Youth Services and Sports, Government of West Bengal for her performance in the recently concluded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia which saw India finish runners up after losing to Australia in the finals played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on International Women’s Day on 8 March.

Deepti was economical throughout India’s campaign in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 right from the first match. In the tournament opener against hosts Australia, Deepti conceded just 17 runs in the four overs.

She was also the star of the match against Sri Lanka, giving away just 16 runs while also managing a wicket at the same time.

“Privileged to be felicitated by the Dept. of Youth Services and Sports, Govt. of WB. Thank you for this honour Mr Laxmi Ratan Shukla (Ex- Cricketer, MoS – Youth Services and Sports), Mr Arup Biswas(Public Works and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister) and Mr Gurbux Singh (Hockey great),” Deepti tweeted.

Privileged to be felicitated by the Dept. of Youth Services and Sports, Govt. of WB. Thank you for this honour Mr Laxmi Ratan Shukla (Ex- Cricketer, MoS – Youth Services & Sports), Mr Arup Biswas(Public Works and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister) & Mr Gurbux Singh (Hockey great) pic.twitter.com/oiYFmJ6ST1 — Deepti Sharma (@Deepti_Sharma06) March 14, 2020

Earlier, all-rounder Shikha Pandey was felicitated by Air Marshal MSG Menon, Air Officer-in-Charge Administration, for her performance in the World Cup.

India managed to reach their first finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup where they lost to a team that claimed its fifth title.