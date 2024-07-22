ICC keeping a close eye on violence-hit Bangladesh ahead of women’s T20 WC

The ongoing violence in Bangladesh, the venue for the upcoming women’s T20 World Cup in October, found a mention among other important subjects during the International Cricket Council (ICC) board in its Annual Conference that concluded in Colombo on Monday.

With the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup, still three months away, a member of the ICC board said that the global cricketing body is keeping a close eye on the developments in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the ICC Board has approved an expansion of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to 16 teams in 2030, aligning with its ongoing commitment to equity between the men’s and women’s games. The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup has seen its participation grow from eight in the inaugural edition in 2009 to 10 in 2016. The number will grow to 12 in 2026 in the tournament set to be played in England before expanding to 16 teams in 2030.

Additionally, the Board confirmed that the qualification cut-off date for the 2026 edition will be October 31, 2024.

The Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) has also confirmed the allocation of eight regional qualifying spots for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Under this new structure, two teams each will qualify from Africa and Europe, one from the Americas, and three from a combined Asia and EAP regional final. Previously, Asia was allocated two spots and EAP one.

The CEC also approved the appointment of Paul Reiffel to the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee as the Elite Panel Umpire, whilst Richie Richardson was confirmed as the Elite Panel Referee on the Committee.

The four-day conference held just days before the start of the Paris 2024 Olympics, focused on the theme, “Capitalizing on the Olympic Opportunity” ahead of cricket’s inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

The ICC Board also confirmed there will be a review of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 overseen by three directors, Roger Twose, Lawson Naidoo and Imran Khwaja who will report back to the Board later in the year.

USA cricket put on notice

USA Cricket (USAC) has been given a notice of suspension of 12 months to course-correct, failing which it risks suspension or expulsion. The USAC has been in breach of Associate Members Protocols on two counts – not having a full-time CEO and not having recognition of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

“USA Cricket and Cricket Chile have been formally put on notice and have 12 months to rectify their current non-compliance with the ICC Membership Criteria. Neither Member is considered to have in place a fit for purpose detailed governance and administrative structure and systems.”

“The ICC Americas office will work with Cricket Chile to support them in remedying their non-compliance. The Board agreed that a Normalisation Committee composed of Board and Management representatives will be set up to oversee and monitor USA Cricket’s compliance roadmap and the ICC Board will reserve its right to suspend or expel the Member for continued non-compliance,” an ICC statement read.