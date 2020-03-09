After the England cricket team replaced the handshake by a fist bump in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19), Australian team will continue to shake hands as they have “enough hand sanitisers” in their kits.

“No, we’ll keep shaking hands… there’s plenty of hand sanitiser in the Australian kits,” Australia head coach Justin Langer told cricket.com.au on Monday.

“I’m sure we’ll just keep shaking hands and move on from that,” he added.

Langer’s remark comes to the fore after England captain Joe Root had said that his teammates would not shake hands during their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka because of the coronavirus outbreak and would instead greet each other with fist bumps.

During their last tour of South Africa, England players suffered gastroenteritis and flu problems. To the worst, the Englishmen, at one point in time, couldn’t even field 11 fit players on the ground.

Talking about COVID-19, the global death toll due to the virus has surged above 3,500 and has infected almost 105,000 in 95 countries and territories, according to the latest data available.

The main countries affected are mainland China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, France and Germany.

Mainland China had 40 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Sunday taking the total accumulated number of confirmed cases to 80,735. The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China reached 3,119.

Italy on Sunday recorded the second-highest coronavirus toll in the world, after reporting a sharp jump in deaths and overtaking South Korea on infections. The number of fatalities nearly tripled, rising from 133 to 366 Sunday.