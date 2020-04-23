Though the coronavirus crisis has put everything on a halt at present, including the 2019-20 Premier League, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that whenever the season resumes, the Reds wouldn’t change their approach towards the game.

Liverpool currently have a 25 point lead at the top in the Premier League standings with 9 matches still to be played. This in effect means that a couple of more wins would seal the title for them.

“We will not change (mentality), that’s the first thing,” the manager told Sky Sports during an interview via video link.

“If we will be successful depends (on) what other clubs are doing as well because they all have a chance to improve things, to do things better. So I have no clue what the future will hold for us. But we will not change, this team is not a finished article, it’s not done.

“We have a lot of space for improvement and we work on that. We have fresh blood coming up internally, we can mix things through. There are a lot of things we can improve obviously, but we can improve it with this team, which is really great,” he added.

Due to the COVID-19 scare, the Premier League have extended the suspension of the ongoing season beyond May and said it “will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so”.

“In this season we are at the end of April and it didn’t start again, that’s clear, but whenever we can play again – whenever it will be – we will not give up. In the moment when it’s allowed to concentrate on football again for us, we will do that again and we will start with that again and try our best again. We will see when it will be,” said Klopp.