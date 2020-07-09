After helping Barcelona to register a narrow 1-0 win over Espanyol in La Liga on Wednesday, Luis Suarez has said that the Catalan giants need to be prepared to topple Real Madrid if the table-toppers slip-up in one of their next fixtures.

“What we have to do is win our next three games. Whatever Madrid does is up to them. If the rival drops points then fantastic, we have to think about being there if they do,” Goal.com quoted Suarez as saying.

Suarez’s remarks came after his 55th-minute goal at Camp Nou had helped the second-placed Barcelona keep their title hopes alive and remain in close vicinity to Real Madrid. While Barcelona have 76 points from 35 matches, Los Blancos carry 77 points from 36 matches.

“We knew it was going to be difficult. We knew their situation. We have to be aware of the fact that we put in a great performance on Sunday and were still feeling the consequences of that physically. The important thing is to win and to get three more points,” the Uruguyan striker said.

“I think if I didn’t score in the first half or Barcelona didn’t create more chances, that’s the virtue of the rival, who was very well organised,” he added.

Even though Barcelona owned a lion’s share of ball possession and dominated Espnayol thoroughly, they looked too slow with their passing. As a result, failed to pose greater threats in the visitors’ box. However, Antoine Griezmann had gone close to give his team the breakthrough after being set up by Suarez in the first half.

Espanyol, on the other hand, also took their chances with counter-attacks every time they got hold of the ball. Barca keeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen did well to deny Adrian Embarba first and then Clement Lenglet to keep parity in the contest.

Following the half-time break, the game changed drastically when both sides were resued to 10 men within five minutes. Barcelona suffered the first casualty as substitute Ansu Fati was sent off for a harsh challenge with his studs up. He was followed by Espanyol’s Pol Lozano after he clashed with Gerard Pique.

With more space on the pitch, Barcelona raised their ante and Suarez took full advantage of the developing situation. The Uruguayan striker struck past Espanyol gloveman Diego Lopez after he had denied Lione Messi.