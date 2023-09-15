‘Water boy’ Kohli’s antics leave fans amused

Virat Kohli makes his presence felt both on and off the cricket field. On Friday, the former India skipper was rested along with four other senior members for the inconsequential Super Four contest against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup, and Kohli left fans amused with his hilarious running style while carrying drinks during a break.

After the dismissal of Anamul Haque, Kohli rushed into the ground with water for his teammates and his style of running left fans in splits. Indian new ball duo of Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur provided India with a sensational start in the match with early breakthroughs.

Earlier, India made wholesale changes to their playing XI, resting Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav. Tilak Varma was handed an ODI debut while Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur and Suryakumar Yadav were also drafted in for the clash.

Advertisement

Middle order batter Shreyas Iyer missed the third consecutive game with the BCCI saying he “has shown improvement but is not yet fully fit.” For Bangladesh, Tanzib Shakib was handed an ODI debut.

Kohli and the four rested players are expected to return for Sunday’s Asia Cup final against hosts Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.