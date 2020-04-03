Star Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is quite active on social media, has recreated a classic Bollywood all at the convenience of his home. This time, though, Dhawan is not alone and his wife Ayesha can also be seen in the video. With all sporting action on hold owing to the coronavirus crisis, top sporting stars around the world are using the time to connect with fans on social media.

In the short video, posted on Shikhar Dhawan’s Instagram account, the couple can be seen playing their own version of table tennis with the famous song ‘jaane do jaana hai’ from the movie ‘Humjoli’ playing in the background.

In the video of the original song, actor Jeetendra and actress Leena Chandavarkar played badminton to the tune of the song. In their own rendition of the song, Dhawan and Ayesha played table-tennis.

“Ho gayi shaam jaane do jaana hai,” Dhawan captioned the post.

"Ho gayi shaam jaane do jaana hai," Dhawan captioned the post with his wife Ayesha Dhawan.

Had the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) not been postponed owing to the coronavirus, Dhawan would have been playing for the Delhi Capitals.

Given how things stand, chances are that the cash-rich IPL might not be played at all although there are reports claiming that the organisers are looking at the October window for organising the tournament.