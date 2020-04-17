IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday urged the fans to stay at home and take social distancing seriously.

“Ups and downs, twists and turns, cricket is beyond just wickets and runs. Millions of fans and all of their prayers backing their team and their favourite players to win. Isn’t that why we’ve always played? And we will continue, even if glory is delayed,” said RCB in a video uploaded on Twitter.

“No matches, only highlights. No parties, lonely street lights. No podiums, empty stadiums. In our homes we must stay. 2020 – what a year! Been a tough one for everyone. The doctors and the police are playing bold every day.

“Slow down this pandemic down to a crawl. When we played, you cheered. Now you stay and we’ll applaud. For many years you’ve been loyal. It’s time for you to lead. Show us your support, now more than we’ll ever need. Stay brave, stay head-strong, stay not-out, stay in. Because remember, only games are lost. The sport will always win. And to win, is why even you’ve always played. And you will continue, even if glory is delayed,” it added.

In the final part of the video, RCB lauded the medical staff, policemen and others, who have been in the frontline in fight against coronavirus.

“RCB salutes frontline heroes and you for playing bold in fight against Covid-19. Take social distancing seriously, stay home stay safe,” read the message.