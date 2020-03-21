The entire sporting world has come to a halt due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 11,000 lives around the world. Since self-isolation and social distancing are claimed to be potent weapons against the dreaded virus, the Indian cricketers are also indoors and are doing their best to beat the virus.

On Friday, KL Rahul shared a video showing how he was keeping himself busy indoors, a day after that the twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now posted a video of “in house-magician” Shreyas Iyer performing a card trick.

“Trust our in-house magician @ShreyasIyer15 to keep us entertained when we are all indoors. Thanks for bringing smiles champ!” BCCI captioned the post.

Trust our in-house magician @ShreyasIyer15 to keep us entertained when we are all indoors 😉👌🎩 Thanks for bringing smiles champ! #TeamIndia 😎 pic.twitter.com/wqusOQm68D — BCCI (@BCCI) March 21, 2020

Meanwhile, all cricketing activities-international or domestic- have either been cancelled or postponed in view of the health concerns posed by the virus. High profile and cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been pushed back to 15 April and there is uncertainty on whether the tournament will begin even on the deferred date.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also asked its employees to work from home as a precautionary measure.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has reached over 250 on Friday. The pandemic has already claimed 4 lives in India while several others continue to battle the infection in hospitals.